In Odesa, military recruitment center (TCC) personnel and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) are suspected of hooliganism: details of the incident

Law enforcement officers have notified three residents of Odesa region, including a TCC serviceman, of suspicion of hooliganism. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in one of the courtyards of a residential building in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa. One of the defendants, being intoxicated, came to a former neighbor. Not finding the owner at home, the defendant had a quarrel with his wife, after which he was kicked out by the woman's neighbor. However, the incident did not end there, as the defendant returned with four companions.

According to the investigation, the offenders broke down the door of the apartment, caused a riot and beat the citizen. One of the defendants, according to preliminary data, fired shots from a traumatic weapon, but no one was injured.

Investigators have identified the identities of three attackers: they turned out to be local residents aged 20, 22 and 31. One of them turned out to be a serviceman of the TCC, the other two were members of a public organization.

The defendants were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is a gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by exceptional audacity or exceptional cynicism, committed by a group of persons.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to four years. Police officers are also establishing the location of the weapon from which the shots were fired.

