In Odesa, military recruitment center (TCC) personnel and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) are suspected of hooliganism: details of the incident

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10156 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22316 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48097 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61292 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162527 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 86936 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73813 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66125 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40947 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32218 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48141 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76489 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162565 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65117 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70887 views
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 4884 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5546 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18028 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32820 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35865 views
In Odesa, military recruitment center (TCC) personnel and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) are suspected of hooliganism: details of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2804 views

In Odesa, a military serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) and two members of a public organization are suspected of hooliganism. They kicked down the door of an apartment, caused a disturbance, and beat a citizen.

In Odesa, military recruitment center (TCC) personnel and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) are suspected of hooliganism: details of the incident

Law enforcement officers have notified three residents of Odesa region, including a TCC serviceman, of suspicion of hooliganism. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in one of the courtyards of a residential building in the Khadzhibei district of Odesa. One of the defendants, being intoxicated, came to a former neighbor. Not finding the owner at home, the defendant had a quarrel with his wife, after which he was kicked out by the woman's neighbor. However, the incident did not end there, as the defendant returned with four companions.

According to the investigation, the offenders broke down the door of the apartment, caused a riot and beat the citizen. One of the defendants, according to preliminary data, fired shots from a traumatic weapon, but no one was injured.

Investigators have identified the identities of three attackers: they turned out to be local residents aged 20, 22 and 31. One of them turned out to be a serviceman of the TCC, the other two were members of a public organization.

The defendants were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is a gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by exceptional audacity or exceptional cynicism, committed by a group of persons.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to four years. Police officers are also establishing the location of the weapon from which the shots were fired.

Posed as TCC and abducted citizens: three men detained in Odesa Oblast21.04.25, 14:57 • 3884 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Ukraine
Odesa
