Stole over UAH 4.2 million from the capital's budget: Former employees of "Kyivzelenbud" to be tried in Kyiv

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
05:49 PM • 13773 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 17837 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 27578 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 21915 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 38462 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 23985 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22101 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54531 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41400 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32329 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
In Poland, teenagers lured a Ukrainian man, beat him, and drew Nazi symbols on his faceVideoOctober 1, 12:40 PM • 5222 views
A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to rename the "kopek" to "shah"October 1, 01:06 PM • 8828 views
Heavy rains in Odesa: meteorologists explained the causes and impact of climate changeOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 4326 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 26409 views
Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channels03:55 PM • 6292 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 27579 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 26409 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 38463 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 28454 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 32717 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 36659 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 45949 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 29628 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 32817 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 42659 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101

Stole over UAH 4.2 million from the capital's budget: Former employees of "Kyivzelenbud" to be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Kyiv police investigators have sent an indictment to court against nine individuals who embezzled over UAH 4.2 million from the city budget allocated for park renovations. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison for stealing funds in the Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts.

Stole over UAH 4.2 million from the capital's budget: Former employees of "Kyivzelenbud" to be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv police investigators have sent an indictment to court against nine defendants who embezzled funds from the city budget allocated for the repair of parks and squares in the Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

In March of this year, investigators from the Kyiv police headquarters, together with employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, exposed a corruption scheme for embezzling city budget funds, involving nine defendants.

Police established that the scheme for "siphoning off" state funds was organized by a former deputy head of one of the departments of the municipal association "Kyivzelenbud"

- the post says.

It is noted that he involved three more employees in the scheme, who, according to their official duties, were responsible for the work and verification of estimated documentation with inflated costs of materials that would be used during repair work in parks and squares of the capital.

In particular, the official himself was engaged in ensuring the victory in the tenders organized by Kyivzelenbud for controlled enterprises

- law enforcement officers reported.

Thus, the Kyivzelenbud official involved three directors of controlled enterprises, one founder of an enterprise, and concluded agreements with them for capital repair and restoration work in parks and squares in the Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv.

In particular, the director of one of the controlled enterprises involved the head of the communal enterprise for the maintenance of green spaces in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv in the scheme.

It was established that during the repair work, materials of lower price were used, but the acceptance acts indicated a significantly inflated price, or the scope of work was overstated. After that, "excess" millions of hryvnias were transferred to the accounts of the enterprises, which were subsequently, at the instruction of the official, transferred to other accounts of controlled business entities for their withdrawal and subsequent distribution among the participants.

Currently, the police have established 9 episodes of crimes related to the "siphoning off" of money during such repairs. As a result, the communal association overpaid contractors by more than 4.2 million hryvnias, which led to losses for the local budget.

Investigators informed the dealers, depending on their role in the criminal scheme, of suspicion under Part 4 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – appropriation of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed repeatedly on a particularly large scale under martial law.

Currently, the police have completed the investigation and sent the indictment against all nine defendants to court. The maximum penalty provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

Former head of "Kyivzelenbud" detained for embezzlement of almost UAH 350,000 allocated for park renovation14.07.25, 09:46 • 3868 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv