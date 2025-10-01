Stole over UAH 4.2 million from the capital's budget: Former employees of "Kyivzelenbud" to be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv police investigators have sent an indictment to court against nine defendants who embezzled funds from the city budget allocated for the repair of parks and squares in the Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

In March of this year, investigators from the Kyiv police headquarters, together with employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, exposed a corruption scheme for embezzling city budget funds, involving nine defendants.

Police established that the scheme for "siphoning off" state funds was organized by a former deputy head of one of the departments of the municipal association "Kyivzelenbud" - the post says.

It is noted that he involved three more employees in the scheme, who, according to their official duties, were responsible for the work and verification of estimated documentation with inflated costs of materials that would be used during repair work in parks and squares of the capital.

In particular, the official himself was engaged in ensuring the victory in the tenders organized by Kyivzelenbud for controlled enterprises - law enforcement officers reported.

Thus, the Kyivzelenbud official involved three directors of controlled enterprises, one founder of an enterprise, and concluded agreements with them for capital repair and restoration work in parks and squares in the Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv.

In particular, the director of one of the controlled enterprises involved the head of the communal enterprise for the maintenance of green spaces in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv in the scheme.

It was established that during the repair work, materials of lower price were used, but the acceptance acts indicated a significantly inflated price, or the scope of work was overstated. After that, "excess" millions of hryvnias were transferred to the accounts of the enterprises, which were subsequently, at the instruction of the official, transferred to other accounts of controlled business entities for their withdrawal and subsequent distribution among the participants.

Currently, the police have established 9 episodes of crimes related to the "siphoning off" of money during such repairs. As a result, the communal association overpaid contractors by more than 4.2 million hryvnias, which led to losses for the local budget.

Investigators informed the dealers, depending on their role in the criminal scheme, of suspicion under Part 4 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – appropriation of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed repeatedly on a particularly large scale under martial law.

Currently, the police have completed the investigation and sent the indictment against all nine defendants to court. The maximum penalty provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

