UNN Lite
Former head of "Kyivzelenbud" detained for embezzlement of almost UAH 350,000 allocated for park renovation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The official signed acts of completed works with an inflated cost of developing design and estimate documentation.

Former head of "Kyivzelenbud" detained for embezzlement of almost UAH 350,000 allocated for park renovation

One of the former leaders of the Kyivzelenbud communal enterprise has been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 350,000 of budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of a park in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to one of the former leaders of the Kyivzelenbud communal enterprise for embezzling budget funds amounting to almost UAH 350,000, allocated for park reconstruction. The official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the former official signed acts of completed works, in which the cost of developing design and estimate documentation for the repair of the recreation park between Mykola Bazhan Avenue and Sribnokilska Street around Lake Sribnyi Kil in the Darnytskyi district was overstated.

As a result, the budget of the city of Kyiv suffered damage amounting to almost UAH 350,000 – this is how much the communal association overpaid for design work.

The actions of the detainee are qualified under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as embezzlement of another's property, committed by an official abusing their official position, on a particularly large scale under martial law.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office by investigators of the Darnytskyi Police Department of the National Police Main Directorate in Kyiv.

Recall

In March, UNN reported that law enforcement officers in Kyiv exposed a criminal organization led by the management of the communal association "Kyivzelenbud". In total, six people were notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefits.

In June, prosecutors submitted an indictment to the court against the management of the Kyivzelenbud communal enterprise, who are accused of creating a criminal organization and extorting "kickbacks" from entrepreneurs amounting to 15% of the contract value. According to the investigation, officials demanded at least UAH 25 million, of which they managed to receive over 3 million.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Darnytskyi District
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
