Stole gold jewelry from children: a kindergarten worker in Cherkasy region was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

An employee of kindergarten No. 5 in Smila, Cherkasy region, stole gold jewelry from pupils. A criminal case has been opened on this fact under Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Stole gold jewelry from children: a kindergarten worker in Cherkasy region was served with a notice of suspicion

A kindergarten worker in Smila, Cherkasy region, stole gold jewelry from children. Criminal proceedings have been opened on this fact, UNN reports with reference to local Facebook publics and the police of Cherkasy region.

Details

In 4 pupils from the same group of kindergarten No. 5, gold crosses with cords with gold clasps and inserts disappeared in a short time.

It was established that nanny Anastasia Zelenska was involved in the theft: she returned 2 missing gold crosses. Other jewelry was not found.

The report of the theft in the kindergarten was received by the police on October 24.

Based on this fact, law enforcement officers opened proceedings under part 4 of article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (theft committed on a large scale or under martial law or a state of emergency).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from five to eight years.

At the same time, parents of children and residents of the city demand a fair investigation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Civil Code of Ukraine
Martial law
Gold
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukraine