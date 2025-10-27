Forced to squat for disobedience: a scandal erupted around one of Odesa's kindergartens

In one of Odesa's kindergartens, children were forced to squat and hold their hands above their heads for disobedience. This was reported on Facebook by Olena Buinevych, head of the Odesa City Council's Department of Education, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Buinevych noted, there is information that children were pushed and forced to clean restrooms. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

An investigation has been launched into this incident: one educator has been suspended from work for this period, and another has been dismissed entirely.

To the parents - my apologies for the actions of colleagues. I hope the worst is not confirmed, but even squatting is abuse. Department psychologists will work with the children (with parental consent) - Buinevych wrote.

The police have also joined the case.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv, a 37-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach was notified of suspicion – he is suspected of sexual abuse of his 11-year-old student.