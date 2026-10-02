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Stefanchuk in Madrid called on the King of Spain to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

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Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Felipe VI and called on Spain to continue supporting Ukraine amid Russian attacks. According to the Verkhovna Rada Speaker, international solidarity and concrete assistance remain critically important for Kyiv.

Stefanchuk in Madrid called on the King of Spain to support Ukraine

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with King Felipe VI of Spain in Madrid. He reported on the meeting on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the speaker, he called on the monarch to continue supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war and attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Russia continues its war and attacks against our cities, so international solidarity and concrete assistance remain critically important to us

- Stefanchuk emphasized.

He separately underscored the importance of such international platforms as the Ibero-American Parliamentary Forum.

This is an opportunity to speak directly with representatives of different countries, convey the truth about what Ukraine is going through today, and explain why defending our state is also defending international law and principles shared by the democratic world

- the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted.

He thanked King Felipe VI, Spain, and the Spanish people for their solidarity with Ukraine, highlighted this support, and expressed hope that it would continue.

Reminder

Spain will increase its deliveries of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares confirmed that a new batch was being prepared.

NATO and the EU are pressuring Spain and Greece over Patriot missiles for Ukraine - Bloomberg01.09.26, 11:41 • 9008 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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