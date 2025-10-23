$41.740.01
10:55 PM
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 18870 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 9246 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 18061 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 22561 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 36487 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:19 PM • 23503 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
October 22, 03:19 PM • 22718 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
October 22, 03:06 PM • 20751 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 36117 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Publications
Exclusives
State of emergency declared in Peru

Kyiv • UNN

 1784 views

Peru's Council of Ministers has declared a 30-day state of emergency in Lima and Callao. This will allow for increased coordination between security agencies and combat rising crime.

State of emergency declared in Peru

The Council of Ministers of Peru has declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and the adjacent Callao region for a period of 30 days. This was reported by the administration of President José Heri, who heads the government, according to UNN.

Details

According to the authorities, the introduction of a state of emergency will strengthen coordination between security structures and more effectively combat the growing crime rate in the country.

The president emphasized that this decision is aimed at restoring public order and protecting citizens, and also provides for coordinated actions of all levels of government.

On the first day of the regime, the president inspected the Lurigancho prison.

After the announcement of the regime, the presence of military and police was increased on the streets of Lima. The decree also temporarily restricts some constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and protest, prohibits two people from riding on one motorcycle, restricts visits to prisoners, and allows power to be cut off in cells, except for lighting.

It is noted that Peruvians are skeptical about Heri's decree, as a state of emergency was introduced in March 2025 by the previous president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, and it proved ineffective in combating crime in the country.

However, José Heri remains optimistic, and on October 22, parliament voted to approve the government, the transitional cabinet. Scheduled presidential elections in Peru are to be held next year.

Vita Zelenetska

