State of emergency declared in Peru

The Council of Ministers of Peru has declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and the adjacent Callao region for a period of 30 days. This was reported by the administration of President José Heri, who heads the government, according to UNN.

Details

According to the authorities, the introduction of a state of emergency will strengthen coordination between security structures and more effectively combat the growing crime rate in the country.

The president emphasized that this decision is aimed at restoring public order and protecting citizens, and also provides for coordinated actions of all levels of government.

On the first day of the regime, the president inspected the Lurigancho prison.

After the announcement of the regime, the presence of military and police was increased on the streets of Lima. The decree also temporarily restricts some constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and protest, prohibits two people from riding on one motorcycle, restricts visits to prisoners, and allows power to be cut off in cells, except for lighting.

It is noted that Peruvians are skeptical about Heri's decree, as a state of emergency was introduced in March 2025 by the previous president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, and it proved ineffective in combating crime in the country.

However, José Heri remains optimistic, and on October 22, parliament voted to approve the government, the transitional cabinet. Scheduled presidential elections in Peru are to be held next year.

