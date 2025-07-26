$41.770.01
15 people died in a bus accident in Peru

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

In Peru, a bus traveling from Lima to La Merced veered off the road and fell into a gorge in the Andes. The accident killed 15 people and injured about 30.

In Peru, on Friday, July 25, 15 people died and approximately 30 were injured when a bus veered off the road and fell into a gorge in the Andes mountains. This was reported by Conflingo, writes UNN.

Details

At the time of the accident, the vehicle was traveling from the capital Lima to the city of La Merced. There were approximately 60 passengers on the bus.

Road accidents involving buses in Peru are not uncommon, especially in mountainous areas where difficult terrain and weather conditions create hazards for traffic. Authorities are currently investigating the causes of the incident.

Recall

In central Vietnam, a bus veered off the road, crashed into road signs, and overturned. As a result of the accident, at least nine people died, including children, and 16 were injured.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

