State enterprises earned over UAH 16 billion in profit in 2024: which industry was the most profitable?

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10444 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11965 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22799 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92686 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37711 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38256 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37838 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161361 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138757 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122232 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3494 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10427 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22770 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92583 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161315 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 194 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 424 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 3002 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15714 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25776 views
State enterprises earned over UAH 16 billion in profit in 2024: which industry was the most profitable?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Ukrainian state enterprises earned over UAH 16 billion in profit in 2024, almost twice as much as in 2023. The processing industry and transport sector brought the largest profits.

State enterprises earned over UAH 16 billion in profit in 2024: which industry was the most profitable?

In 2024, the total profit of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine almost doubled compared to the previous year, reaching over 16 billion hryvnias against 8.8 billion in 2023. At the same time, the amount of losses of state-owned companies decreased by almost 3 billion hryvnias. The main profits were provided by enterprises in the processing industry and the transport sector, while the mining sector suffered the largest losses. This was reported by analysts of the Youcontrol system, according to UNN.

Details

According to analysts, based on data from the Unified State Register, there are 1568 companies in Ukraine with the organizational and legal form "State Enterprise" that are not in the process of termination. One-third, namely 506 active state-owned enterprises, are registered in Kyiv, 131 in temporarily occupied Crimea, and 117 in Donetsk Oblast.

It is reported that out of the analyzed sample, 628 enterprises have published financial statements for 2024. Whereas in 2023, 643 state-owned enterprises submitted data on their financial and property status to the State Statistics Service.

The total profit of 331 companies that published financial statements for 2024 amounted to over 16 billion hryvnias. At the same time, in 2024, 274 companies incurred losses totaling 6.7 billion hryvnias. The profit of another 23 companies in 2024 was zero. The total profit of state-owned enterprises with available financial reporting data in 2024 almost doubled the corresponding figure for 2023. In 2023, 343 state-owned enterprises earned 8.8 billion hryvnias. The amount of losses also decreased by almost 3 billion hryvnias in 2024. In 2023, the total loss of 275 state-owned companies amounted to 9.6 billion hryvnias

- analysts report.

The top ten companies by net profit in 2024 included state-owned companies registered in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions. The share of profit of state-owned enterprises from these regions accounts for more than 97% of the total profit of all analyzed companies for 2024.

The largest number of analyzed companies are registered in the following sectors:

  • professional, scientific and technical activities - 437;
    • agriculture, forestry and fishing - 255;
      • processing industry - 221.

        The largest total profit of 6.7 billion hryvnias in 2024 was received by state-owned companies operating in the processing industry. 91% of this amount comes from the profit of one company. As of 2024, the sphere of "Transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities" became profitable for state-owned enterprises. 16 companies involved in this sector collectively earned 5.2 billion hryvnias. It should be noted that 5 of these companies are among the top ten largest state-owned enterprises by net profit for 2024. However, the total loss of 18 companies in this sector in 2024 amounted to 1.64 billion hryvnias. It was a company from the transport industry that incurred the largest loss of 1.2 billion hryvnias among all analyzed companies in the sample last year.

        - analysts add.

        The total profit of 83 state-owned companies involved in agriculture, forestry, and fishing in 2024 amounted to 2.6 billion hryvnias, while the largest total loss of 2.4 billion hryvnias in 2024 was incurred by 16 state-owned enterprises operating in the "Mining and Quarrying" sector.

        However, it is emphasized that only 40% of the analyzed state-owned companies published financial statements, which may indicate the absence of activity of some of those enterprises that did not submit their financial indicators.

        Recall

        In 2024, the average annual salary of an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary reached UAH 2.95 million – this includes compensatory payments as part of the payroll fund.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Economy
        Hryvnia
        Donetsk Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Crimea
        Ukraine
        Kyiv