State employees in the combat zone will receive a 100% salary increase

The government has settled the issue of allowances for employees of state institutions in the territories of active hostilities. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to amend Resolution No. 928 dated 25.08.2023 concerning remuneration of labor at enterprises, institutions and organizations financed from the state budget.

These changes apply to the territories of active hostilities.

Employees of state-owned enterprises operating in these territories are now entitled to receive a monthly supplement of up to 100% of their salary.

Previously, only civil servants working in the territories of active hostilities were entitled to this allowance.