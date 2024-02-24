State employees in the combat zone will receive a 100% salary increase
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian government has increased monthly allowances for employees of state institutions in the conflict zones to 100% of their salaries.
The government has settled the issue of allowances for employees of state institutions in the territories of active hostilities. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to amend Resolution No. 928 dated 25.08.2023 concerning remuneration of labor at enterprises, institutions and organizations financed from the state budget.
These changes apply to the territories of active hostilities.
Employees of state-owned enterprises operating in these territories are now entitled to receive a monthly supplement of up to 100% of their salary.
Add
Previously, only civil servants working in the territories of active hostilities were entitled to this allowance.