Starmer: Ukraine must determine its future, but we must "work from where we are"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Ukraine's sovereignty is a fundamental principle of any future agreement. He emphasized that Ukraine must determine its future, but it is necessary to "work from where we are" to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Starmer: Ukraine must determine its future, but we must "work from where we are"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Ukraine's sovereignty is a fundamental principle of any future agreement, Ukraine must determine its future, but we must "work where we are," writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

After speaking with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and other European leaders earlier today, Starmer touched on the issue of the US peace plan.

When asked about his reaction, the British Prime Minister said: "I just had a conversation with President Zelenskyy, along with President Macron and Chancellor Merz, and it was an opportunity for us to once again express our support for Ukraine and the principle, which is very important, that all issues related to Ukraine must ultimately be determined by Ukraine."

"Now we all just want a just and lasting peace. That's what the American president wants. That's what we all want," the British prime minister said.

"And so we need to work where we are to achieve that goal. But the principle that Ukraine must determine its future under its sovereignty is a fundamental principle," Starmer emphasized.

When asked how he felt after reading Trump's proposals, the British Prime Minister replied: "They strengthened me in this fundamental principle."

"But we must work from where we are to achieve a just and lasting peace," Starmer emphasized.

"I know that's what President Trump wants, and he's working on it, but we must once again emphasize the principle that issues concerning Ukraine must be determined by Ukraine," the British prime minister said.

Starmer is currently in South Africa ahead of the G20 summit, which begins tomorrow.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint team work.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine