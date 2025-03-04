Starmer spoke with Zelensky: he welcomed “steadfast commitment to securing peace”
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky regarding peace initiatives. Starmer also discussed the situation with U.S. President Trump and emphasized the importance of lasting peace for Ukraine.
In a phone call, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unwavering commitment to ensuring peace. This was reported by the Guardian, as conveyed by UNN.
During the day, the Prime Minister spoke with the President of Ukraine.
Regarding President Zelensky's recent calls for further diplomatic efforts to end the war as soon as possible, the Prime Minister praised the President's unwavering dedication to ensuring peace
Starmer also informed about his discussion with US President Donald Trump last night. Emphasizing that any peace for Ukraine must be lasting and secure, the Prime Minister said that no one wants peace more than Ukraine.
Recall
Keir Starmer stated that countries must continue to cooperate with Washington. He announced a meeting with Trump to develop a peace plan.
Earlier, Trump stated that he "needs anyone who is going to negotiate peace."