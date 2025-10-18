$41.640.12
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Starmer proposed developing a peace agreement for Ukraine based on Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Great Britain proposes to the United States to develop a peace plan for Ukraine, similar to Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip. This initiative was put forward during President Zelenskyy's phone conversation with European leaders.

Great Britain has initiated a joint effort with the United States to develop a peace plan for Ukraine, similar to Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Axios, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, during a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed creating such a plan in cooperation with the United States.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for an urgent meeting of European national security advisers over the weekend to coordinate positions.

Recall

On Friday, October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner took place at the White House, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his conversation with Donald Trump with European leaders and the leadership of the EU and NATO. He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and strengthening security in Europe.

European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Council President António Costa, expressed full support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his conversation with Donald Trump. They reaffirmed military, financial, and diplomatic assistance, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Alexander Stubb
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine