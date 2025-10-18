Starmer proposed developing a peace agreement for Ukraine based on Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip

Great Britain has initiated a joint effort with the United States to develop a peace plan for Ukraine, similar to Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Axios, as conveyed by UNN.

According to the publication's sources, during a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed creating such a plan in cooperation with the United States.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for an urgent meeting of European national security advisers over the weekend to coordinate positions.

On Friday, October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner took place at the White House, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his conversation with Donald Trump with European leaders and the leadership of the EU and NATO. He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and strengthening security in Europe.

European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Council President António Costa, expressed full support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his conversation with Donald Trump. They reaffirmed military, financial, and diplomatic assistance, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

