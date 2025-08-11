Starmer, Merz, and Macron to hold meeting on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Great Britain, the Chancellor of Germany, and the President of France will hold a virtual meeting on Ukraine. This will take place before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a virtual meeting on Ukraine ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.
During Donald Trump's speech, it was announced that Keir Starmer would hold a virtual meeting on Ukraine with Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz. The French government stated that the meeting of the coalition of willing partners precedes Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin this Friday.
It is reported that other meetings in various formats will take place throughout the day, including with Trump.
Recall
The German government announced further talks between states supporting Ukraine, ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15.