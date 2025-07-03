Star of the series "When We Are Home" Tatyana Sheliga passed away

Famous Ukrainian actress and star of the TV series "When We Are Home" Tetyana Sheliha, who had recently been in a critical condition, has passed away. The woman was 76 years old. Her daughter, Anastasia Savytska-Sheliha, announced her mother's death on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the woman, she will announce the date and time of the farewell later.

"RIP (10.12.1948- 3.07.2025). I will announce the date and time of the farewell later," the woman wrote.

Reference

Tetyana Sheliha is a Honored Artist of Ukraine who dedicated many years to the stage. She worked at the Anatoliy Lunacharsky Sevastopol Academic Russian Drama Theater, as well as at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater. In addition to theater, she actively starred in films — in particular, in the TV series "When We Are Home", "Five Minutes to the Metro" and many other films.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the actress fundamentally refused to speak Russian and switched to Ukrainian.

In 2022, Tetyana Leonardivna underwent heart surgery. At the end of April this year, according to her daughter, the actress began to suffer from severe back pain, and later she could no longer get out of bed. All this time, Tetyana was in the hospital under the care of her loved ones.

Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv