Star of the series "When We Are Home" Tatyana Sheliga passed away

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 548 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 9053 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 18489 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 18010 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17978 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44774 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144371 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92008 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78092 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65036 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.4m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 28100 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 12250 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 33178 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 14395 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 27939 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 548 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144371 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 107321 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 122958 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 156429 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 34216 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 43541 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 51583 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 106896 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 64068 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Star of the series "When We Are Home" Tatyana Sheliga passed away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43 views

Ukrainian actress Tatyana Sheliga, known for her roles in the series "When We Are Home" and "Five Minutes to the Metro", died at the age of 76. Her daughter Anastasia Savytska-Sheliga announced the death of her mother, who had been in critical condition recently.

Star of the series "When We Are Home" Tatyana Sheliga passed away

Famous Ukrainian actress and star of the TV series "When We Are Home" Tetyana Sheliha, who had recently been in a critical condition, has passed away. The woman was 76 years old. Her daughter, Anastasia Savytska-Sheliha, announced her mother's death on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the woman, she will announce the date and time of the farewell later.

"RIP (10.12.1948- 3.07.2025). I will announce the date and time of the farewell later," the woman wrote.

Reference

Tetyana Sheliha is a Honored Artist of Ukraine who dedicated many years to the stage. She worked at the Anatoliy Lunacharsky Sevastopol Academic Russian Drama Theater, as well as at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater. In addition to theater, she actively starred in films — in particular, in the TV series "When We Are Home", "Five Minutes to the Metro" and many other films.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the actress fundamentally refused to speak Russian and switched to Ukrainian.

In 2022, Tetyana Leonardivna underwent heart surgery. At the end of April this year, according to her daughter, the actress began to suffer from severe back pain, and later she could no longer get out of bed. All this time, Tetyana was in the hospital under the care of her loved ones.

Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv28.06.25, 17:07 • 4473 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9