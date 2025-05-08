SSO warriors entered the enemy's rear and captured six invaders: video

Special Operations Forces operators were able to take by surprise and capture six Russian invaders.

The corresponding video of the SSO was posted on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

During special operations in the enemy's rear, soldiers of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced six Russian soldiers to surrender - the message says.

It is reported that SSO operators in camouflage suits stealthily approached the position of the Russian invaders.

During a short fire contact, the enemy group lost its orientation and hid in the dugout. The enemy did not even have time to realize that he had lost - the message says.

SSO fighters approached the shelter closely and ordered the Russians to throw out their weapons and crawl out one by one. The special forces made it clear to the enemies that the dugout was under fire control and further resistance was futile.

There was no resistance. The occupiers hesitated at first, but left the dugout one by one - reported in the SSO.

Ukrainian soldiers immediately searched the soldiers of the 34th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces for weapons and learned information about other enemy positions.

Glory to Ukraine, guys! Everything is fine. You will live, don't be afraid. There is no point in killing you - said one of the SSO operators, addressing the prisoners.

Addendum

SSO soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a platoon of North Korean soldiers (25 people) in the Kursk region. The operation was carried out by the 6th Ranger Regiment with the support of drones, despite the enemy's numerical superiority.

Soldiers of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard "Kara-Dag" in the Kupyansk direction captured a group of enemy infantry who were trying to gain a foothold. The enemy was discovered with the help of drones.

