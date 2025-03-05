Spring warming in Ukraine: forecasters told where it will be most comfortable on Wednesday
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, on March 5, warming is expected to +7+16 degrees, up to +16 in the west. Strong winds of 15-20 m/s are forecasted, with light rain possible in the eastern part of the country.
In Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 5, a noticeable warming is expected, significant precipitation is not forecasted. This is reported by UNN referring to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
The air temperature during the day will be +7+16 degrees, in the west up to +10+16 degrees, in the eastern part +5+9 degrees is expected.
At the same time, forecasters predict strong winds with stormy gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second.
Precipitation is unlikely, only in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, a small rain is possible in places.
In Kyiv and the region, no precipitation, cloudy with clearings, +11+13 degrees.
World Energy Efficiency Day and Stapler's Birthday: what is celebrated on March 505.03.25, 05:24 • 19252 views