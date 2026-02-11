$43.030.02
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Publications
Exclusives
Spotify forecasts higher-than-expected profit: €660 million revenue expected in Q1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Spotify expects an operating profit of 660 million euros in the first quarter, exceeding analysts' forecasts. This is due to an increase in the number of users and price increases.

Spotify forecasts higher-than-expected profit: €660 million revenue expected in Q1

Streaming company Spotify forecasts an operating profit of 660 million euros in the first quarter, compared to analysts' average estimate of 652.3 million euros. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

First-quarter earnings are projected to exceed Wall Street estimates as the Swedish streaming company benefits from significant user growth and price increases, which has led to its shares rising by almost 18%.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that while price increases in several markets and cost reductions contributed to profits in the December quarter, Spotify's revenue growth was the slowest since its market debut in 2018.

Spotify has launched a feature for suggestive playlists, invested in video podcasts, including through a deal with Netflix, and expanded its range beyond audiobooks.

- adds the publication.

According to data compiled by LSEG, the company forecasts an operating profit of 660 million euros in the first quarter, compared to analysts' average estimate of 652.3 million euros.

The quarterly revenue forecast of 4.5 billion euros was slightly lower than the estimate of 4.57 billion euros. Fourth-quarter revenue increased by 7% to 4.53 billion euros, which is in line with estimates.

Recall

Spotify appears to be working on a new feature that will allow audiobook listeners to pick up where they left off in a physical book.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

