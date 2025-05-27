Spokesman of the "Siversk" Operational-Tactical Group on the situation on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region: we are recording a military presence
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are keeping Ukrainian units on edge along the border with the Chernihiv region. The largest concentration of the enemy is in Kursk region, opposite the Sumy region.
Ukrainian soldiers are recording a Russian military presence along the border with the Chernihiv region. The occupiers are keeping things tense and tying down Ukrainian combat units. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Siversk" operational-tactical group, Vadym Mysnyk, on the telethon, reports UNN.
We are recording a military presence along the entire border. That is, they keep our combat units in suspense and restrain them so that we do not transfer (units - ed.) to hotter areas of the front
However, he noted that the greatest concentration of the enemy in terms of shelling and manpower is opposite the Sumy region - in the Kursk region.
Supplement
Mysnyk reported that Russian occupiers have certain accumulations on the territory of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation and are trying to expand the zone of active combat operations. However, the Ukrainian military is destroying the enemy as much as possible and preventing them from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.
On May 24, it was reported that pro-Kremlin resources are spreading false information about the alleged capture of the village of Yunakivka in the Sumy region by Russian troops. The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, stated that this data does not correspond to reality.