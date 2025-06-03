Special Operation "Web": US Secretary of Defense received regular updates - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received updates on the SBU special operation "Web". The head of the Pentagon also spoke with his Ukrainian counterparts after the special operation.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received regular updates on the progress of the "Cobweb" special operation to destroy aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which the SBU carried out on June 1. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed senior Pentagon official, UNN reports.
Details
The publication points out that Hegseth was visiting the US Joint Military Base "Andrews" during the special operation.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received regular updates during a trip to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday, but has not yet spoken with his Ukrainian counterparts.
The Pentagon also noted that Ukraine's attack demonstrated "a level of sophistication they had not seen before."
Recall
The estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit on June 1 as a result of the SBU's special operation "Cobweb" - $7 billion US. According to the SBU, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.
According to media reports, Kyiv informed Washington about the details of Operation Cobweb before it began. At the same time, the White House denied information about awareness of the special operation.
