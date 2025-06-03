Special Operation "Web": US Secretary of Defense received regular updates - CNN

$41.530.00
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
16962 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 38207 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 77594 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 88975 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 162623 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 163608 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 161798 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210504 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214278 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123241 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Popular news

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 41403 views

Ukraine and Russia negotiations in Turkey: Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces three key demands of Kyiv

June 2, 01:14 PM • 10817 views

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

June 2, 01:20 PM • 16967 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

June 2, 01:22 PM • 59308 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

June 2, 03:15 PM • 31381 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

16962 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 162623 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 334297 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 376608 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 389776 views
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 128454 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 135179 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 213880 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 153651 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 182881 views
Special Operation "Web": US Secretary of Defense received regular updates - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received updates on the SBU special operation "Web". The head of the Pentagon also spoke with his Ukrainian counterparts after the special operation.

Special Operation "Web": US Secretary of Defense received regular updates - CNN

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received regular updates on the progress of the "Cobweb" special operation to destroy aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which the SBU carried out on June 1. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed senior Pentagon official, UNN reports.

Details

The publication points out that Hegseth was visiting the US Joint Military Base "Andrews" during the special operation.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received regular updates during a trip to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday, but has not yet spoken with his Ukrainian counterparts.

- the publication quotes the official.

The Pentagon also noted that Ukraine's attack demonstrated "a level of sophistication they had not seen before."

Recall

The estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit on June 1 as a result of the SBU's special operation "Cobweb" - $7 billion US. According to the SBU, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

According to media reports, Kyiv informed Washington about the details of Operation Cobweb before it began. At the same time, the White House denied information about awareness of the special operation.

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft02.06.25, 10:10 • 66532 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

