05:25 PM • 2252 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 4364 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 6032 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 10765 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 18044 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15422 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19409 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31019 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24149 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38476 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 19798 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 6760 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 10911 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 16254 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 5360 views
Spanish PM says Musk harms teenagers' mental health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused Elon Musk of violating Spanish laws and negatively affecting the mental health of teenagers. Sánchez emphasized the need to control social media.

Spanish PM says Musk harms teenagers' mental health

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has accused American billionaire and owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, of violating local laws and harming the mental health of teenagers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking in the Spanish parliament, Sánchez stated that Musk "constantly violates Spanish laws and destroys the mental health not only of the general population, but also of the most vulnerable groups, such as our youth, those under 16."

He also called social networks an "incapable state" and stated that Spain "must take control of social networks, because money is being made from the mental health of citizens, especially young people."

Recall

Musk negatively commented on the Spanish Prime Minister, who plans to restrict teenagers' access to social networks.

Olga Rozgon

