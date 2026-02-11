Spanish PM says Musk harms teenagers' mental health

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has accused American billionaire and owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, of violating local laws and harming the mental health of teenagers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Speaking in the Spanish parliament, Sánchez stated that Musk "constantly violates Spanish laws and destroys the mental health not only of the general population, but also of the most vulnerable groups, such as our youth, those under 16."

He also called social networks an "incapable state" and stated that Spain "must take control of social networks, because money is being made from the mental health of citizens, especially young people."

Musk negatively commented on the Spanish Prime Minister, who plans to restrict teenagers' access to social networks.

Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 16