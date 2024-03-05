Spain urges EU to take tougher stance on Russian LNG imports - Bloomberg

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21814 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52670 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205963 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224748 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155992 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371824 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24771 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 233541 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187681 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205780 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14532 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23148 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23500 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48064 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55614 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Spain urges EU to take tougher stance on Russian LNG imports - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22415 views

Spain asks the EU to coordinate a tougher stance on Russian LNG imports and help countries withdraw from long-term contracts with Moscow.

Spain urges EU to take tougher stance on Russian LNG imports - Bloomberg

Spain has asked the European Union to take a tougher stance on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, ensuring that countries can block them without diverting supplies to neighbors. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

We must ensure an effective response. Please, let's try to coordinate how we respond to this (Russian LNG supplies - ed.), both on the spot market and under existing contracts,

- said Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera.

Details

Although the EU will soon allow member states to block Russian LNG supplies without imposing sanctions, she noted that it is not yet clear how this tool will work.

According to Ribera, recommendations are also needed on how to get companies out of long-term take-or-pay contracts with Moscow, while making sure that the gas is not simply diverted to another third country.

Recall

Ukraine will not sign a new contract with Russia to continue gas transit, which expires in 2024. At the same time, the country is talking to its European partners about their need for gas transit after the contract expires, and is waiting for the EU's position.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Spain
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14