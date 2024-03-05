Spain urges EU to take tougher stance on Russian LNG imports - Bloomberg

Spain has asked the European Union to take a tougher stance on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, ensuring that countries can block them without diverting supplies to neighbors. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

We must ensure an effective response. Please, let's try to coordinate how we respond to this (Russian LNG supplies - ed.), both on the spot market and under existing contracts, - said Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera.

Details

Although the EU will soon allow member states to block Russian LNG supplies without imposing sanctions, she noted that it is not yet clear how this tool will work.

According to Ribera, recommendations are also needed on how to get companies out of long-term take-or-pay contracts with Moscow, while making sure that the gas is not simply diverted to another third country.

Recall

Ukraine will not sign a new contract with Russia to continue gas transit, which expires in 2024. At the same time, the country is talking to its European partners about their need for gas transit after the contract expires, and is waiting for the EU's position.