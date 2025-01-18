Spain hands over ambulances to Ukraine and intensifies military cooperation

Ukraine and Spain are intensifying cooperation in the field of defense support and humanitarian assistance. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Lieutenant General Serhiy Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, met with representatives of the Spanish government, including Defense Minister Margarita Robles and Admiral Juan Francisco Martinez Nunez, Secretary General for Defense Policy.

The main topics of discussion were assistance in the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, organization of recreation for children of border guards abroad, and professional development of medical personnel.

Spain reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the war.

A special event was the transfer of two ambulances based on Mercedes Benz Sprinter and medical supplies to the mobile border guard detachment. This humanitarian aid was organized by Sister Lucia Karam Padilla.

The Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Spanish people and government for their consistent support, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in countering enemy aggression.

