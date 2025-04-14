Sowing in Ukraine is a week behind schedule: the Ministry of Agrarian Policy named the reason

This year, the sowing campaign in Ukraine is delayed by a week compared to 2024 due to a sharp cold snap in April. This was announced on the telethon by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, compared to last year, 200,000 hectares of land have been sown less so far.

But on our scale, when it is planned to sow more than 13 million hectares with all crops, such a delay is not critical and will not affect the campaign as a whole, which is being restored and will last around the clock - the official specified.

At the same time, he stressed that the April cold snap may negatively affect the future harvest of fruit trees. According to him, final conclusions on this issue can be drawn in a few weeks.

As for the production of grain and oilseeds, as of today, there are no critical consequences from this weather, because the growing season in the vast majority of crops has not yet occurred - said Vysotsky.

Speaking about food security, he assured that there is no threat to the production of grain, oilseeds and, accordingly, flour, bread or livestock products in Ukraine as of today.

Let us remind you

As of April 11, farmers of all regions of Ukraine sowed 1,058.6 thousand hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops. Currently, the largest area of crops is barley – 612.2 thousand hectares.

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits