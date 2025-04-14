$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1932 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18875 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16183 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21250 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30500 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64082 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59952 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34059 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106891 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Sowing in Ukraine is a week behind schedule: the Ministry of Agrarian Policy named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4914 views

The sowing campaign in Ukraine is delayed by a week due to the April cold snap. 200,000 hectares less have been sown, but the delay is not critical for the grain and oilseed harvest.

Sowing in Ukraine is a week behind schedule: the Ministry of Agrarian Policy named the reason

This year, the sowing campaign in Ukraine is delayed by a week compared to 2024 due to a sharp cold snap in April. This was announced on the telethon by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, compared to last year, 200,000 hectares of land have been sown less so far.

But on our scale, when it is planned to sow more than 13 million hectares with all crops, such a delay is not critical and will not affect the campaign as a whole, which is being restored and will last around the clock

- the official specified.

At the same time, he stressed that the April cold snap may negatively affect the future harvest of fruit trees. According to him, final conclusions on this issue can be drawn in a few weeks.

As for the production of grain and oilseeds, as of today, there are no critical consequences from this weather, because the growing season in the vast majority of crops has not yet occurred

- said Vysotsky.

Speaking about food security, he assured that there is no threat to the production of grain, oilseeds and, accordingly, flour, bread or livestock products in Ukraine as of today.

Let us remind you

As of April 11, farmers of all regions of Ukraine sowed 1,058.6 thousand hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops. Currently, the largest area of crops is barley – 612.2 thousand hectares.

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits27.02.25, 15:15 • 274128 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyAgronomy news
