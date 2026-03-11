Sowing-2026 starts with a delay - where sowing is already underway and what is hindering work in the fields

$43.860.0351.040.33
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
US Marine Corps Deploys Ukraine-Proven Vector Drones to Combat Smuggling in Puerto Rico
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100736 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76815 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71295 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend
Sowing-2026 starts with a delay - where sowing is already underway and what is hindering work in the fields

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The main pressure on farmers is created by rising resource prices and shortages: mineral fertilizers can add 20-25% to costs, and diesel fuel rises to UAH 74-80/liter, which for a farm of 1000 hectares means about +UAH 1.4 million in additional costs.

Sowing-2026 starts with a delay - where sowing is already underway and what is hindering work in the fields

The 2026 sowing campaign in Ukraine is entering its initial phase with uneven geography and increased production costs. Denys Marchuk, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC), explained why this is happening at a briefing on March 11, UNN reports.

According to him, southern regions are already working in the fields, while central and northern regions are still being held back by the weather.

"There is still snow on the fields, and the ground is frozen, so equipment cannot fully start working," Marchuk explains. 

Geography and calendar of the 2026 sowing campaign: what experts say

According to the UAC, this year's sowing campaign in most regions will start approximately two weeks later than last season.

Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?09.03.26, 12:16 • 34497 views

"(To say, - ed.) that this is catastrophic is not necessary. The active phase can last until the conditional beginning of May. At the same time, the time window for intensive work is limited: in fact, farmers expect plus or minus 45 to 50 days that can be used for work," Marchuk clarifies.

This means a need for greater concentration of equipment, people, and fuel in a shorter period, and, consequently, higher operational risks for farms.

Crop structure: farmers are betting on export spring crops

According to Denys Marchuk, Ukraine will reach last year's figures for spring crops and may sow about 13 million hectares. The focus, as last year, is shifting to crops with a clear export economy and partial domestic demand.

"This will include corn, spring wheat, spring barley, sunflower, and soybeans. These crops provide more predictable sales, which is more important for business in wartime," says the Deputy Head of the UAC. 

Fertilizers: deficit and rising prices as a basic reality for Ukraine

One of the key problems in preparing for the sowing campaign, according to the UAC, is the availability of mineral fertilizers. 

Denys Marchuk reminds that the deficit was formed not only by the market but also by logistical and security restrictions: some goods cannot stably enter by sea due to their explosive status. In particular, this refers to ammonium nitrate. 

According to the expert, the association has already appealed to the Ministry of Economy and other structures to unblock supplies.

"However, as of now, these permits are not yet available, the campaign has already begun, we understand that we will not be able to introduce it on time," Marchuk summarized.

The energy factor also affects the overall picture. Escalating events in the Middle East, according to market logic, increase risks for gas, and the gas component is critical for the nitrogen group. As a result, farmers are seeing rising prices for ammonia fertilizers and carbamide.

"Carbamide is growing in price quite significantly. In general, the additional financial burden on mineral fertilizers alone will be about 20-25% plus the price that was not expected," admits the Deputy Head of the UAC. 

How the fuel situation affects the pace and quality of sowing

The second major block of risks for farmers is diesel fuel.

Denys Marchuk cites a telling dynamic: before certain events in the Middle East, the wholesale price for producers was about 55 UAH/liter, now it fluctuates between 74-79 UAH/liter. For farms, this translates into a direct additional cost in the cost per hectare.

The speaker provides a calculation using the example of an average enterprise with 1000 hectares and a consumption of 70 liters/hectare. The price difference is about 19 UAH/liter, which gives +1330 UAH/hectare (70×19). 

"Rounded, this is about an additional 1400 hryvnias per 1 hectare, and a total of approximately 1.4 million hryvnias in additional costs for an area of 1000 hectares," he says. 

Therefore, currently, small and medium-sized agribusinesses are feeling the situation most acutely. According to Marchuk, not everyone can create fuel or material reserves in advance, including due to security risks.

"When it 'hits,' you don't know what the situation will be at your enterprise," he explains from the perspective of agribusiness owners. 

But in the end, according to Marchuk, the sowing campaign starts without a catastrophic shortage of resources, but with expensive input parameters that will put pressure on the economics of production throughout the season.

The UAC's position currently boils down to cautious realism: work has begun, there is no critical stoppage, but some farms will apply less fertilizer, and the key expectation remains stabilization in the energy and fuel markets. 

Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest05.03.26, 14:41 • 75883 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

