South Korean investigators promise to execute arrest warrant for ousted President Yol

South Korean investigators said on Wednesday that they would execute an arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Suk-yol by January 6 in connection with his declaration of martial law. The day before, supporters of the impeached leader rallied outside his residence. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was removed from office by lawmakers last month, camped outside the residence where he has been hiding for several weeks, fighting off attempts by investigators to question him.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) requested the warrant after Yoon failed to appear for questioning for the third time, but it was unclear whether they would be able to execute it, as the Presidential Security Service had previously refused to execute search warrants.

On Wednesday, CIO chief Oh Dong-won said that the order would be executed “on time,” meaning by Monday, January 6.

“We want the process to go smoothly, without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating preparations for the mobilization of police and personnel,” he told reporters.

South Korean court issues martial law arrest warrant for president

He also warned that anyone who tries to prevent the authorities from arresting Yun could face criminal prosecution themselves.

“We consider such actions as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to counteract the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties,” he said.

He added that anyone who does so “may be prosecuted on charges of abuse of power that impedes the exercise of rights and obstruction of the performance of official duties by means of special means.

Yun's team of lawyers filed for an injunction to block the warrant and said on Wednesday that the arrest warrant was an “illegal and invalid act.

Ardent supporters of the ousted president traveled to Seoul to support him. Outside the presidential residence, dozens of people - some of them in fancy suits - chanted, sang, and used foul language toward the police.

At one point, some people tried to break through the cordon and block a police bus that was standing at the entrance, apparently mistaking it for a mobile unit that could be sent to detain Yun.

Addendum Addendum

Previously, South Korean officials have failed to execute arrest warrants for MPs in 2000 and 2004 because party members and supporters blocked the police for seven days while the warrant was in effect.

Recall

The parliament stripped Yun of his presidential powers and brought criminal charges of sedition, which could lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. On Wednesday, most of Yun's staff, including his chief of staff and special advisers, submitted their resignations to the acting president, but he rejected them, calling instead for unity.

The ousted president declared martial law in a televised address, saying the decision was aimed at eliminating “anti-state elements.

The Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment.

At the end of last week, Yoon's successor, Han Dok-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign bills to investigate his predecessor.

The new acting president, Choi Sang-mok , took office on Friday and immediately found himself in the midst of a disaster: on Sunday, a Jeju Air plane crashed, killing 179 people.