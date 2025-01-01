South Korean investigators promise to execute arrest warrant for ousted President Yol

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131974 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139283 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136972 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176509 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104644 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136238 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135594 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 67875 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104439 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106637 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184858 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136068 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153129 views
Actual
South Korean investigators promise to execute arrest warrant for ousted President Yol

South Korean investigators promise to execute arrest warrant for ousted President Yol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21422 views

South Korean investigators are planning to execute an arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached for declaring martial law. Yoon's supporters are protesting outside his residence, trying to prevent the arrest.

South Korean investigators said on Wednesday that they would execute an arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Suk-yol by January 6 in connection with his declaration of martial law. The day before, supporters of the impeached leader rallied outside his residence. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was removed from office by lawmakers last month, camped outside the residence where he has been hiding for several weeks, fighting off attempts by investigators to question him.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) requested the warrant after Yoon failed to appear for questioning for the third time, but it was unclear whether they would be able to execute it, as the Presidential Security Service had previously refused to execute search warrants.

On Wednesday, CIO chief Oh Dong-won said that the order would be executed “on time,” meaning by Monday, January 6.

“We want the process to go smoothly, without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating preparations for the mobilization of police and personnel,” he told reporters.

South Korean court issues martial law arrest warrant for president31.12.24, 02:51 • 25465 views

He also warned that anyone who tries to prevent the authorities from arresting Yun could face criminal prosecution themselves.

“We consider such actions as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to counteract the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties,” he said.

He added that anyone who does so “may be prosecuted on charges of abuse of power that impedes the exercise of rights and obstruction of the performance of official duties by means of special means.

Yun's team of lawyers filed for an injunction to block the warrant and said on Wednesday that the arrest warrant was an “illegal and invalid act.

Ardent supporters of the ousted president traveled to Seoul to support him. Outside the presidential residence, dozens of people - some of them in fancy suits - chanted, sang, and used foul language toward the police.

At one point, some people tried to break through the cordon and block a police bus that was standing at the entrance, apparently mistaking it for a mobile unit that could be sent to detain Yun.

Addendum Addendum

Previously, South Korean officials have failed to execute arrest warrants for MPs in 2000 and 2004 because party members and supporters blocked the police for seven days while the warrant was in effect.

Recall

The parliament stripped Yun of his presidential powers and brought criminal charges of sedition, which could lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. On Wednesday, most of Yun's staff, including his chief of staff and special advisers, submitted their resignations to the acting president, but he rejected them, calling instead for unity.

The ousted president declared martial law in a televised address, saying the decision was aimed at eliminating “anti-state elements.

The Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment.

At the end of last week, Yoon's successor, Han Dok-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign bills to investigate his predecessor.

The new acting president, Choi Sang-mok , took office on Friday and immediately found himself in the midst of a disaster: on Sunday, a Jeju Air plane crashed, killing 179 people.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

Contact us about advertising