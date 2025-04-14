Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in Europe and the UK by a quarter: the company named the reason

Sony Group Corp. has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 console by approximately 25% in Europe and the UK ahead of a possible increase in its cost in the US. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN informs.

It is noted that buyers in Australia and New Zealand were also affected. The company cited inflation and a "difficult economic environment." So, from Monday, the PS5 will cost 500 euros in Europe and 430 pounds in the UK.

President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports to the United States this month shook stock markets, and American consumers braced for rising prices on a wide range of consumer goods, - the article says.

The authors also point out that the PlayStation 5 is already more than four years old, and Sony has updated its lineup with a more expensive updated version of the PS5 Pro. The Japanese company is not changing prices on this top-end machine.

In February, the Dutch consumer protection organization Stichting Massaschade & Consument filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of approximately three million PlayStation users in the Netherlands. The statement said that the company is abusing its dominant market position, forcing customers to overpay for games and in-game content.

