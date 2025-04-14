$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1932 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18876 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16183 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21250 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30500 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64082 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59953 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34059 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106891 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in Europe and the UK by a quarter: the company named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4082 views

Sony Group Corp. has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 console by 25% in Europe and the UK. The company explains this by inflation and a difficult economic environment.

Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in Europe and the UK by a quarter: the company named the reason

Sony Group Corp. has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 console by approximately 25% in Europe and the UK ahead of a possible increase in its cost in the US. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that buyers in Australia and New Zealand were also affected. The company cited inflation and a "difficult economic environment." So, from Monday, the PS5 will cost 500 euros in Europe and 430 pounds in the UK.

President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports to the United States this month shook stock markets, and American consumers braced for rising prices on a wide range of consumer goods,

- the article says.

The authors also point out that the PlayStation 5 is already more than four years old, and Sony has updated its lineup with a more expensive updated version of the PS5 Pro. The Japanese company is not changing prices on this top-end machine.

Let us remind you

In February, the Dutch consumer protection organization Stichting Massaschade & Consument filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of approximately three million PlayStation users in the Netherlands. The statement said that the company is abusing its dominant market position, forcing customers to overpay for games and in-game content.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyTechnologies
New Zealand
Australia
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Europe
