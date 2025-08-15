"Something will come of this": Trump on meeting with Putin

Donald Trump expressed confidence that his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska would have concrete consequences. He also emphasized that the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine could become a subject of discussion. The American leader made this statement aboard Air Force One, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump stated that "something will come of it" regarding his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump added that, in his opinion, Putin believes that constant attacks on Ukraine "give him strength," but Trump himself is convinced: "I think it harms him."

The US President also noted that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine — which is considered key in Kyiv and Europe — is entirely possible for discussion.

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian dictator, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska . The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin