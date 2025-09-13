$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
"Something might 'accidentally' fly across the Atlantic": Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Russia's attack on Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, stated that if Russia's escalation against Western countries goes without a decisive response, Moscow will not stop at Poland. He emphasized that the launch of drones into Ukraine and Poland is a "spit in the face" of the UN Security Council.

"Something might 'accidentally' fly across the Atlantic": Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Russia's attack on Poland

If Russia's escalation against Western countries goes unanswered, Moscow will not stop at Poland. This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Kremlin is deliberately spreading "this fire across Europe, now launching its deadly drones into Polish airspace."

Tomorrow it could be drones or even missiles falling on other European countries. And the day after tomorrow – who knows – something might "accidentally" fly across the Atlantic

- warned the diplomat.

He added that the launch of drones into Ukraine and now into Poland "is not just a mockery of the Security Council, it's a spit in your face."

"One day history will knock on these doors and ask: what were you doing, sitting at this table, when Russia trampled on the UN Charter? Did you act, or just clear your throat, prepare another statement about 'deep concern,' or bury your head in the sand, moving on to the next agenda item?" - Melnyk summarized.

Recall

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia is not interested in further escalating tensions with Warsaw. He also accused the "European party of war" of trying to disrupt the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Europe
Ukraine
Poland