"Something might 'accidentally' fly across the Atlantic": Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Russia's attack on Poland

If Russia's escalation against Western countries goes unanswered, Moscow will not stop at Poland. This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Kremlin is deliberately spreading "this fire across Europe, now launching its deadly drones into Polish airspace."

Tomorrow it could be drones or even missiles falling on other European countries. And the day after tomorrow – who knows – something might "accidentally" fly across the Atlantic - warned the diplomat.

He added that the launch of drones into Ukraine and now into Poland "is not just a mockery of the Security Council, it's a spit in your face."

"One day history will knock on these doors and ask: what were you doing, sitting at this table, when Russia trampled on the UN Charter? Did you act, or just clear your throat, prepare another statement about 'deep concern,' or bury your head in the sand, moving on to the next agenda item?" - Melnyk summarized.

Recall

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia is not interested in further escalating tensions with Warsaw. He also accused the "European party of war" of trying to disrupt the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

