Some of Ukraine's partners wanted direct talks with Russia - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that some partners have expressed a desire to hold direct talks with Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's position is unchanged: negotiations on Ukraine cannot take place without its participation.
"Different partners, from time to time, and for different reasons, again, electoral and internal, have had desires for direct negotiations with Russia. Our opinion has not changed, we believe that there can be no negotiations about us without us," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian media.
According to the Head of State, Russia actually wants all partner leaders to be divided.
