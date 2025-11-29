"Solidarity, not selfish interests": Polish Prime Minister Tusk harshly reminded NATO partners about the Alliance's purpose

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 2496 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM • 7508 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 9050 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 10568 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 12284 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 12758 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 13024 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13187 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14010 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14513 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the USNovember 29, 11:16 AM • 6364 views
Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby dronesVideoNovember 29, 11:19 AM • 5492 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - mediaNovember 29, 12:55 PM • 12032 views
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around VenezuelaPhotoNovember 29, 01:14 PM • 5920 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about UkraineNovember 29, 02:01 PM • 9850 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 5470 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 62004 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 48611 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 56127 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 54460 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Sweden
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 5470 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 34119 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 51965 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 71574 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 103338 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times

"Solidarity, not selfish interests": Polish Prime Minister Tusk harshly reminded NATO partners about the Alliance's purpose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded NATO member states on social media platform X that the Alliance was created to protect the West from Russian aggression, and its foundation is solidarity. He expressed hope that these principles remain unchanged.

"Solidarity, not selfish interests": Polish Prime Minister Tusk harshly reminded NATO partners about the Alliance's purpose

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a statement on the social network X regarding the policies of some NATO member states. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The politician reminded the allies that the North Atlantic Alliance was created to protect the West from Soviet aggression, "that is, from Russia."

And its foundation was solidarity, not selfish interests. I hope nothing has changed

- Tusk wrote.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the reboot in the Office of the President of Ukraine during active events around the US "peace plan," calling the dismissal of the head of the OP "a political crisis in Ukraine."

At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk24.11.25, 14:38 • 15836 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland