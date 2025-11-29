Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a statement on the social network X regarding the policies of some NATO member states. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The politician reminded the allies that the North Atlantic Alliance was created to protect the West from Soviet aggression, "that is, from Russia."

And its foundation was solidarity, not selfish interests. I hope nothing has changed - Tusk wrote.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the reboot in the Office of the President of Ukraine during active events around the US "peace plan," calling the dismissal of the head of the OP "a political crisis in Ukraine."

At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk