Sold a grenade launcher and ammunition for $2,000: former serviceman notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of selling ammunition to a resident of Vinnytsia region - he sold a grenade launcher and ammunition for it for 2000 US dollars. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, a 51-year-old man, who was discharged from military service due to health reasons, sold weapons and ammunition. He first sold an under-barrel grenade launcher (presumably GP-25 - ed.) to one "client" for 800 dollars, and then offered to buy an RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and ammunition for it for 2000 dollars.

During the meeting, he handed over the grenade launcher, ammunition for it, along with powder charges, to the buyer. For this, he received money, but shortly after the deal, he was detained.

The man was charged under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (carrying, storing, acquiring, transferring, or selling firearms (except smoothbore hunting weapons), ammunition, explosives, or explosive devices without a permit provided by law).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to seven years.

Recall

