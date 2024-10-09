ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52557 views

Social network X resumes operations in Brazil after fulfilling court requirements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17029 views

Brazil's Supreme Court has allowed Elon Musk's X platform to resume operations in the country. The social network complied with all court decisions and paid a fine of $5.24 million for violating content moderation.

On Wednesday, October 9, Elon Musk's social network X became available to users from Brazil again. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

The country's Supreme Court has allowed billionaire Elon Musk's platform to resume operations, as the social network has complied with all court decisions.

Most users have already gained access to X, so the hashtag "we're back" is gaining popularity in Latin America. However, access is still limited for some Brazilians.

It is noted that it takes a little longer to fully unlock, in particular, it all depends on procedures performed by each Internet provider.

Addendum

Judge X has fulfilled all the necessary requirements to resume work in the country after the platform changed course and began to comply with the requirements of the country's legislation. 

According to the data platform Statista, Brazil is the sixth largest X market in the world, and as of April had about 21.5 million users.

Recall

Social Network X paid a fine of $5.24 million and applied to resume operations in Brazil. The platform was previously blocked for failing to comply with court orders to moderate content and appoint a representative.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
reutersReuters
brazilBrazil
elon-muskElon Musk

