Snow and ice: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Friday?

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 19778 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 37849 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 25148 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 40923 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 26576 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 38188 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 28287 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26527 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25856 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19284 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
0.8m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 22278 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 10443 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 10511 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 13654 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist12:15 AM • 13428 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 26433 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 40923 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 38188 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 37392 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 49207 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 10445 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 23914 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 28287 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 27787 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 35470 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Snow and ice: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Friday?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On February 20, moderate precipitation in the form of snow is expected in Ukraine, with ice on the roads in places. The air temperature will range from -6° to +12°.

Snow and ice: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Friday?

On Friday, February 20, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate precipitation, mostly in the form of snow (in the northern regions, light snow in places), is expected in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, most central, and eastern regions during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. On the roads of the country, except for the southeast and Zakarpattia, there will be ice in places.

The wind will be north-westerly, in the southeast of the country south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 1-6° below zero; in Zakarpattia, the south and southeast of the country 1-7° above zero, in Crimea up to 12°.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. The air temperature will be -4°...-2°.

Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 2215.02.26, 13:51 • 50528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine