Snow and ice: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Friday?

On Friday, February 20, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate precipitation, mostly in the form of snow (in the northern regions, light snow in places), is expected in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, most central, and eastern regions during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. On the roads of the country, except for the southeast and Zakarpattia, there will be ice in places.

The wind will be north-westerly, in the southeast of the country south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 1-6° below zero; in Zakarpattia, the south and southeast of the country 1-7° above zero, in Crimea up to 12°. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. The air temperature will be -4°...-2°.

