Slovakia - Ukraine: Slovaks opened an account with Sranz's efforts

In the match between Slovakia and Ukraine within the framework of the second round of the group stage of Euro-2024, the score was opened.The striker of the Slovakian national team, Ivan Schrantz, opened the scoring in the match - 1:0 in favor of the Slovaks, UNN reports.

So, in the 17th minute of the match, Garaslin threw an out on Gantsko, who served the ball into the penalty area, where Slovak striker Ivan Srantz was the first on the ball, who closed the serve with his head. The score in the match is 1:0 in favor of the Slovaks.

The national team of Ukraine meets the national team of Slovakia in the second round of the group stage of Euro 2024.