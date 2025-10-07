Slovakia stated that it would not provide weapons to Ukraine, only humanitarian aid

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
October 7, 03:10 PM • 21271 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 24345 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 21969 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 25727 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 25302 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 51125 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45900 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 73107 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60538 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57389 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.3m/s
88%
753mm
Popular news
Putin, at 73, dreams of immortality and expands state longevity programs - Le MondeOctober 7, 01:33 PM • 5618 views
GUR rumble in Russia's Leningrad region: a train with military cargo derailedPhotoOctober 7, 01:44 PM • 7560 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 23073 views
In Zhytomyr region, during a family quarrel, a man stabbed his wife, 9-year-old daughter, dog, and two catsPhotoOctober 7, 03:00 PM • 4134 views
Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media06:03 PM • 8096 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 21270 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 23110 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 51125 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 63044 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 72378 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Robert Kaliňák
Conor McGregor
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 25818 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 30333 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 82667 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 77928 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 152731 views
Actual
The Guardian
The New York Times
Lancet (loitering munition)
The Economist
Nord Stream

Slovakia stated that it would not provide weapons to Ukraine, only humanitarian aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák stated that the country would not change its position on not providing weapons to Ukraine. Slovakia will continue to provide non-lethal, humanitarian aid, preparing the 14th and 15th packages.

Slovakia stated that it would not provide weapons to Ukraine, only humanitarian aid

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák stated that his country will not change its position and will not send weapons to Ukraine, but will continue to provide humanitarian aid. This was reported by Aktuality.sk, according to UNN.

We are true to what we always say. We have clearly stated that we will no longer provide weapons and similar things to Ukraine, but will continue to provide only non-lethal, i.e., humanitarian aid to individual states, and we adhere to this.

- said Kaliňák.

According to him, part of the 14th aid package is already ready, and the preparation of the 15th package is also being considered. It should include what will help the citizens of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine will receive five Bozena vehicles and other demining equipment from Slovakia. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Ukrainian side also signed an agreement on the transfer of engineering and construction equipment, transport, and medical supplies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
charity
Robert Kaliňák
Slovakia
Ukraine