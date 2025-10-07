Slovakia stated that it would not provide weapons to Ukraine, only humanitarian aid

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák stated that his country will not change its position and will not send weapons to Ukraine, but will continue to provide humanitarian aid. This was reported by Aktuality.sk, according to UNN.

We are true to what we always say. We have clearly stated that we will no longer provide weapons and similar things to Ukraine, but will continue to provide only non-lethal, i.e., humanitarian aid to individual states, and we adhere to this. - said Kaliňák.

According to him, part of the 14th aid package is already ready, and the preparation of the 15th package is also being considered. It should include what will help the citizens of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine will receive five Bozena vehicles and other demining equipment from Slovakia. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Ukrainian side also signed an agreement on the transfer of engineering and construction equipment, transport, and medical supplies.