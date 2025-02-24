ukenru
Actual
Slovakia calls for peace talks with Ukraine and the EU

Slovakia calls for peace talks with Ukraine and the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22218 views

Slovak Vice Prime Minister Peter Kmiec has stated the need to involve Ukraine and the EU in peace talks after the US changed its approach. Slovakia supports Ukraine's sovereignty and European integration.

Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Kmetz emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine and the European Union in future peace talks, which have become relevant after changes in the United States' approach. He noted that the quality of the negotiations will determine the security of Ukraine and Europe in the future. He said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The past week has shown a change in the United States' approach, and it has underscored the need to change our approach, which has been discussed in great detail at this forum. The new administration has taken steps to begin a process that could lead to peace talks. But Ukraine and the European Union must be at the table. The quality of the outcome will determine Ukrainian and European security in the future," Kmetz said.

"Slovakia wants to see peaceful negotiations, a peaceful solution, and for Ukraine to maintain its sovereignty and independence in accordance with international order and law. Given all this, we support all efforts that will lead to a just and lasting peace, which is the basis for peace in the future. Strong security guarantees are the basis of this decision. But the future actions of the United States with regard to security guarantees for Ukraine are very important. Europe must also take responsibility for Ukraine, but it is very important that America supports this," the Slovak Deputy Prime Minister added. 

In addition, he emphasized that Slovakia continues to support Ukraine's accession to the European Union and is actively working to improve cross-border infrastructure, including roads, power grids and railways, to facilitate Ukraine's integration into European markets.

Slovak intelligence uncovers an operation to destabilize the country - details are classified21.01.25, 16:00 • 26755 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

