Slovak intelligence uncovers an operation to destabilize the country - details are classified

The Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) has received information about activities aimed at destabilizing Slovakia, reports Aktuality.sk, UNN writes.

Details

The SIS reportedly "received serious information about a long-term organized influence operation aimed at destabilizing the Slovak Republic". The service, as indicated, provided it to the recipients in accordance with the law and agreed to inform the members of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic orally to such an extent that the purpose of the criminal proceedings is not frustrated. This was reported to TASR by SIS spokesperson Katarina Nemova.

"Given the seriousness of the content and the degree of secrecy of the message, it is impossible to provide additional information," Nemova said.

Slovak parliamentarians will reportedly continue a closed session on the opposition's motion of no confidence in the government, as stated by Deputy Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Peter Žiga after being asked to do so by Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico wants to inform MPs about the report, which contains classified information. Only the vote on the government's resignation motion, which is to take place on Tuesday, will be public. The opposition criticizes this. It asks that the rest of the debate be public by default.

Slovak psychiatrists demand the resignation of the Prime Minister: what Fico said