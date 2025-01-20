Slovak psychiatrists demand the resignation of the Prime Minister: what Fico said

In Slovakia, psychiatrists in an open letter called for the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico, accusing him of abusing his professional position. Fico responded by accusing them of political bias, UNN reports, citing Aktuality.sk.

Details

More than a hundred professionals in the field of psychology and psychiatry have sent an open letter to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, drawing attention to his behavior and demanding his resignation.

In response, Fico called the psychologists and psychiatrists who wrote him an open letter opponents of the current government policy. In response to the letter, the Slovak prime minister claims that these experts are "grossly abusing their professionalism for political purposes" and threatens to inform international professional associations and organizations about their activities.

