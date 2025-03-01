Slovak Prime Minister does not support providing aid to Ukraine to continue the war
Kyiv • UNN
Robert Fico says Slovakia will not provide military or financial assistance to Ukraine to continue the war. The prime minister will propose an immediate ceasefire at the EU summit.
Reacting to the White House scandal only on Saturday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he did not intend to support military or financial assistance to Ukraine to continue the war. This is reported by Slovak media, UNN writes.
Details [1
Unlike other European leaders, Robert Fico did not clearly support Ukraine in its fight against Russia
"If I, as one of the highest constitutional officials, am expected to react to the events in the White House, I will repeat the main points of my yesterday's speech," the Prime Minister said, emphasizing that when formulating them, he "was not influenced by the artistic impression of the meeting that excited everyone so much.
While representatives of EU countries expressed solidarity with Ukraine in response to the events in Washington, Fico said that Slovakia would not provide financial or military support to its neighbor.
Ukraine will never be strong enough to negotiate from a position of military strength
He said that Slovakia would propose an immediate ceasefire at next week's EU leaders' summit, regardless of when a final peace deal is reached. At the same time, he said that Zelenskiy rejected this.
Recall
Earlier , UNN wrote that politicians from around the world expressed support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine after a skirmish with US President Donald Trump