Slovak Deputy Speaker plans a visit to Moscow: Ukrainian Embassy reacts

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54467 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134471 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104485 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131400 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130245 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41383 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100407 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102644 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192367 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181567 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143121 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134719 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151887 views
Slovak Deputy Speaker plans a visit to Moscow: Ukrainian Embassy reacts

Slovak Deputy Speaker plans a visit to Moscow: Ukrainian Embassy reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29197 views

The Ukrainian Embassy protested Andriy Danko's plans to visit Moscow with a parliamentary delegation. Diplomats urged Slovakia to refrain from contact with Russia and reminded of the historical consequences of such decisions.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia has expressed a strong protest over the plans of the Deputy Speaker of the National Council of the country, Andrej Danko, to visit Moscow at the head of the Slovak parliamentary delegation. The ministry urged to refrain from contacts with the criminal regime in Russia.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the embassy's statement on Facebook

Details 

The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia noted that Bratislava did not react to yesterday's Russian army strike in Zaporizhzhia, which killed 13 people. 

Once again, the silence of official Slovak factors is surprising, as they have never officially, openly, and publicly condemned the brutal crimes of the Russian Federation since the 2023 parliamentary elections. Instead, we see and hear, for example, about the plans of the Vice Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Andrej Danko, to visit Moscow at the head of the Slovak parliamentary delegation. The Embassy and the Ukrainian side strongly protest these intentions and once again call for refraining from contacts with the criminal regime in Moscow, as such steps contribute to the legitimization of Russian aggression against Ukraine

- the embassy said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized  the special responsibility of the Russian parliament for attempts to legitimize the Kremlin's criminal actions, which, in turn, uses visits by European politicians to undermine the unity of the EU and NATO and to avoid international isolation.

“We appeal to the representatives of the Slovak parliament to abandon their attempts to appease and flirt with the aggressor to please their own political and mercantile interests.

History proves that the people always pay for the historical mistakes of politicians. And the Slovak nation is no exception, as in the first half of the 20th century it already became a hostage to the short-sightedness and unscrupulousness of its leaders, which led to well-known tragic consequences,” the embassy reminded. 

Fico is going to Brussels: “I will sabotage the ungrateful Zelensky”09.01.25, 04:55 • 110836 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
