The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia has expressed a strong protest over the plans of the Deputy Speaker of the National Council of the country, Andrej Danko, to visit Moscow at the head of the Slovak parliamentary delegation. The ministry urged to refrain from contacts with the criminal regime in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the embassy's statement on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia noted that Bratislava did not react to yesterday's Russian army strike in Zaporizhzhia, which killed 13 people.

Once again, the silence of official Slovak factors is surprising, as they have never officially, openly, and publicly condemned the brutal crimes of the Russian Federation since the 2023 parliamentary elections. Instead, we see and hear, for example, about the plans of the Vice Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Andrej Danko, to visit Moscow at the head of the Slovak parliamentary delegation. The Embassy and the Ukrainian side strongly protest these intentions and once again call for refraining from contacts with the criminal regime in Moscow, as such steps contribute to the legitimization of Russian aggression against Ukraine - the embassy said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized the special responsibility of the Russian parliament for attempts to legitimize the Kremlin's criminal actions, which, in turn, uses visits by European politicians to undermine the unity of the EU and NATO and to avoid international isolation.

“We appeal to the representatives of the Slovak parliament to abandon their attempts to appease and flirt with the aggressor to please their own political and mercantile interests.

History proves that the people always pay for the historical mistakes of politicians. And the Slovak nation is no exception, as in the first half of the 20th century it already became a hostage to the short-sightedness and unscrupulousness of its leaders, which led to well-known tragic consequences,” the embassy reminded.

