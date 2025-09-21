$41.250.00
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Slightly cloudy, no precipitation: forecasters give a forecast for September 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On September 22, Ukraine is expected to have slight cloudiness with no precipitation. The air temperature at night will range from +10°C to +17°C, during the day from +24°C to +29°C.

Slightly cloudy, no precipitation: forecasters give a forecast for September 22

On Monday, September 22, slight cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

In the western regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+12 °C, daytime +25°…+28 °C.

In the northern regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+12 °C, daytime +25°…+28 °C.

In the central regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+12 °C, daytime +25°…+28 °C.

In the southern regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +17°…+10 °C, daytime +25°…+27 °C.

In the eastern regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+11 °C, daytime +25°…+29 °C.

In Crimea, slight cloudiness, no precipitation. Night air temperature +13°…+11 °C, daytime +24°…+26 °C.

Weather forecast for September 22 for Kyiv region and Kyiv city

Slight cloudiness. No precipitation.

Wind predominantly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night 10-15°, during the day 22-27°;

in Kyiv at night 13-15°, during the day 25-27°.

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv