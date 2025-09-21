Slightly cloudy, no precipitation: forecasters give a forecast for September 22

On Monday, September 22, slight cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

In the western regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+12 °C, daytime +25°…+28 °C.

In the northern regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+12 °C, daytime +25°…+28 °C.

In the central regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+12 °C, daytime +25°…+28 °C.

In the southern regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +17°…+10 °C, daytime +25°…+27 °C.

In the eastern regions, slight cloudiness with no precipitation. Night air temperature +15°…+11 °C, daytime +25°…+29 °C.

In Crimea, slight cloudiness, no precipitation. Night air temperature +13°…+11 °C, daytime +24°…+26 °C.

Weather forecast for September 22 for Kyiv region and Kyiv city

Slight cloudiness. No precipitation.

Wind predominantly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night 10-15°, during the day 22-27°;

in Kyiv at night 13-15°, during the day 25-27°.

Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names date