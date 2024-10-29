Siyarto to speak at Minsk conference on Euro-Asian security
Peter Sijjarto will participate in the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security together with representatives of the Russian Federation and Syria. The meeting is positioned as an alternative to the Munich Security Conference.
This week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will take part in the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security in Belarus. This was reported by Politicoand UNN.
On October 31, Orban's ally will join his "colleagues" from Russia and Syria, i.e., Sergei Lavrov and Bassam Sabbah. Politico argues that the meeting in Minsk should be seen as a "rival event to the Munich Security Conference.
According to a spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the conference is an opportunity to discuss and outline the promising contours of future Eurasian security, the future security of the region.
The conference will also be attended by the secretaries general of Moscow-based international organizations such as the CSTO and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Politico emphasizes that the proximity of the Hungarian foreign minister to the Belarusian rfT is not surprising as Szijjarto regularly visits Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk.
In particular, he was last in Russia in October and spoke at a forum in St. Petersburg organized by the Russian state energy giant Gazprom
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the inclusion of Russians and Belarusians in the "national card" program does not pose a risk to the Schengen zone.