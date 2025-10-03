"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shouted at Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a discussion of a mineral resources agreement in February, when she was Minister of Economy. This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Svyrydenko led negotiations on a mineral resources agreement in February, which quickly became tense, as Washington put forward demands that Ukrainian officials perceived as outright blackmail, such as granting the US half of the rights to extract mineral resources in Ukraine.

In late February, during a video conference, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shouted at Svyrydenko that she had six minutes to accept the deal, otherwise negotiations would be terminated. - sources of the publication say.

Svyrydenko reportedly denied that the conversation was tense. She eventually secured better terms and signed the agreement, establishing, she said, "a working relationship with Minister Bessent based on trust."

Recall

In May, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The Ukrainian government approved lists of strategic and critical mineral resources, as well as areas of relevant subsoil for auctions and tenders.