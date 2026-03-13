Crimean man tortured for six hours, extracting "confessions" - case of two FSB officers sent to court

The case of two Russian FSB officers who tortured a Crimean resident for over 6 hours, "extorting" a confession, has been sent to court. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, they face up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

On February 27, 2026, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic sent an indictment to the court against two former employees of the SBU Main Directorate in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. After the occupation of the peninsula, according to the investigation, they defected to the enemy and began working in the so-called "Russian FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol."

The investigation established that in their new positions, the accused helped the occupiers persecute Crimean Tatars for their alleged affiliation with the organization "Hizb ut-Tahrir," which is recognized as terrorist in Russia.

One of the episodes concerns 2016. According to the investigation, after learning about the active civic position of a Yalta resident, the suspects arrived at his home and illegally searched it.

After that, the man was illegally detained and taken to the building of the occupying Russian FSB Directorate for interrogation. There, the Crimean resident was tortured for over 6 hours and threatened with physical violence, forcing him to confess to belonging to "banned organizations."

When the victim did not provide the "testimony" the occupiers needed, the pressure only intensified. One of the accused tied his hands with plastic ties and suffocated him with a plastic bag. The other, at this time, demanded that he sign prepared documents.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: in absentia verdicts are a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime

Additionally

The actions of the accused are qualified as violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). One of them is additionally charged with violating the inviolability of housing (Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They face up to 15 years in prison. The special pre-trial investigation was carried out by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol with the operational support of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

