Crimean man tortured for six hours, extracting "confessions" - case of two FSB officers sent to court

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 942 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13659 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15484 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33621 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 64032 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59271 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88888 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42869 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21180 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 5026 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32835 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28872 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 13228 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9870 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 942 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13659 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29090 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 33025 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88889 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 10056 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29090 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27058 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26736 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24873 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Crimean man tortured for six hours, extracting "confessions" - case of two FSB officers sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

Two former SBU officers will be tried for treason and torturing a Yalta resident with a bag. The accused face up to 15 years in prison for war crimes.

Crimean man tortured for six hours, extracting "confessions" - case of two FSB officers sent to court

The case of two Russian FSB officers who tortured a Crimean resident for over 6 hours, "extorting" a confession, has been sent to court. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, they face up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

On February 27, 2026, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic sent an indictment to the court against two former employees of the SBU Main Directorate in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. After the occupation of the peninsula, according to the investigation, they defected to the enemy and began working in the so-called "Russian FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol."

The investigation established that in their new positions, the accused helped the occupiers persecute Crimean Tatars for their alleged affiliation with the organization "Hizb ut-Tahrir," which is recognized as terrorist in Russia.

One of the episodes concerns 2016. According to the investigation, after learning about the active civic position of a Yalta resident, the suspects arrived at his home and illegally searched it.

After that, the man was illegally detained and taken to the building of the occupying Russian FSB Directorate for interrogation. There, the Crimean resident was tortured for over 6 hours and threatened with physical violence, forcing him to confess to belonging to "banned organizations."

When the victim did not provide the "testimony" the occupiers needed, the pressure only intensified. One of the accused tied his hands with plastic ties and suffocated him with a plastic bag. The other, at this time, demanded that he sign prepared documents.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: in absentia verdicts are a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime03.03.26, 17:51 • 3434 views

Additionally

The actions of the accused are  qualified  as violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). One of them is additionally charged with violating the inviolability of housing (Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They face up to 15 years in prison.    The special pre-trial investigation was carried out by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol with the operational support of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. 

In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS17.09.25, 04:32 • 4028 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Yalta
Crimea
Sevastopol