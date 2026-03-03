Prosecutor General Kravchenko: in absentia verdicts are a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
03:45 PM • 722 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 9822 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 16615 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 15491 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16308 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20961 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32497 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104051 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84750 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60804 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
69%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 34388 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 36086 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43709 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 17287 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 21547 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 12356 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43738 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 51259 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104064 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 67710 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 3076 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 10452 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 30196 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 37161 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40553 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: in absentia verdicts are a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that in absentia verdicts are a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime. They allow for the completion of investigations and the obtaining of a conviction in the absence of the accused.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: in absentia verdicts are a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime

In absentia verdicts are not symbolic decisions, but a legal foundation for future arrests, confiscations, international prosecution, and the actual execution of punishment when a person becomes available to justice. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

I am often asked what practical significance in absentia investigations and verdicts have if suspects and convicts are hiding in temporarily occupied territories or outside Ukraine, particularly in Russia. The answer is unequivocal: they do. This is not a formality, but a strategic tool for ensuring accountability in wartime.

- Kravchenko reported.

Principle of Inevitability of Punishment

According to the Prosecutor General, war crimes, treason, collaboration, and financing aggression are categories of crimes in which the physical unavailability of a person cannot stop justice.

The in absentia procedure allows for the completion of an investigation, the referral of a case to court, and the obtaining of a guilty verdict in the absence of the accused. This is a legal fixation of guilt with long-term legal consequences.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: over 197,000 war crimes documented in Ukraine05.12.25, 09:29 • 3208 views

As of February 2026, 240 people have been convicted in absentia for war crimes in Ukraine. In total, more than 1,100 people have been notified of suspicion, and indictments against 800 people have already been sent to court.

- Kravchenko added.

Tool for International Prosecution

A national verdict is a basis for international search, initiation of extradition procedures, restriction of a person's movement, and blocking of their financial operations. For partner states, the existence of a court decision significantly strengthens Ukraine's position, the Prosecutor General emphasized.

According to him, international mechanisms are operating in parallel. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for six representatives of Russia's top military and political leadership. A multi-level system of responsibility is being formed - national and international.

Evidentiary and Historical Function

In absentia proceedings, as the Prosecutor General noted, record facts of aggression, specific episodes of crimes, and the role of officials and military command. Of more than 1,100 people prosecuted for war crimes, every seventh is a commander of senior or higher officer rank. Indictments have been sent to court against 73 representatives of the Russian military command, and 22 have already received guilty verdicts. This is an evidentiary base for potential international tribunals, compensation mechanisms, and future reparations.

Basis for Future Asset Recovery

Guilty verdicts create legal grounds for special confiscation, asset recovery, appeals to foreign jurisdictions for asset freezing, and enforcement of court decisions. Without such a decision, the possibilities of international legal cooperation are significantly limited, Kravchenko added.

According to the Prosecutor General, an in absentia verdict is a procedural act recognized by international partners when considering requests for legal assistance, search, and blocking of assets. It legally fixes the economic component of the crime and creates grounds for returning the assets of convicted persons to the state's income. As a result, "frozen" property can become a resource for the country's recovery and compensation for damages.

Signal for Society and International Partners

In wartime, the state demonstrates that even without control over part of the territory, the legal system works, crimes are documented, and responsibility is personalized. This strengthens trust in institutions and forms the basis for post-war justice, the Prosecutor General added.

Thus, in absentia verdicts are not symbolic decisions, but a legal foundation for future arrests, confiscations, international prosecution, and the actual execution of punishment when a person becomes available to justice.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine