Prosecutor General Kravchenko: over 197,000 war crimes documented in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with German Ambassador Heiko Thoms on December 4. The parties discussed bringing Russia to justice for international crimes and protecting investments.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: over 197,000 war crimes documented in Ukraine

More than 197,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced during a meeting with German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Thoms, during which the focus was on holding Russia accountable for international crimes, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

The parties reportedly discussed priority areas of cooperation in the field of justice and investment protection.

The key topic of the meeting was the issue of holding Russia accountable for international crimes. The Prosecutor General emphasized that more than 197,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine, and noted Germany's support in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression

- the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Separately, the Prosecutor General called on the German side to join the work of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) at Eurojust.

The parties also discussed the protection of investors and businesses, in particular the work of the "StopPressure" portal. The Ambassador expressed interest in the platform's capabilities, and the parties agreed on a separate meeting with representatives of German businesses

- the prosecutor's office indicated.

Among other areas, as reported, are strengthening mutual legal assistance, returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and providing for frontline prosecutor's offices.

Ruslan Kravchenko thanked Germany for its comprehensive support of Ukraine and the assistance provided through GIZ and IRZ, which is an important resource for the work of Ukrainian prosecutors.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation.

