Situation at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Stepne and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region of occupiers - General Staff

Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 46702 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 90823 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 145637 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 117337 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 85751 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 129779 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 129087 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106700 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 73959 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126528 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
In the north, the Defense Forces are moving to counter-offensive actions - AFU officerAugust 11, 01:15 PM • 12151 views
Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this FridayAugust 11, 03:45 PM • 12616 views
Mutual Recognition and No Force Operations: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unveil Text of Peace AgreementPhotoAugust 11, 04:15 PM • 14347 views
Kharkiv attacked by enemy drone "Molniya"August 11, 04:43 PM • 9886 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhoto07:18 PM • 9722 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 46701 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 90819 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 145635 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 118295 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 127095 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhoto07:18 PM • 9736 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 145635 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 115411 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 230594 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 376030 views
Situation at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Stepne and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region of occupiers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

On August 11, 122 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 51 air strikes. The Ukrainian Defense Forces cleared the settlements of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka in the Sumy region.

Situation at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Stepne and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region of occupiers - General Staff

On August 11, 122 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 51 air strikes, dropping 106 KABs, carried out 3764 kamikaze drone attacks and 3764 shellings of our troops' positions.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 13 attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, carried out 287 shellings, including 24 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared the settlements of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka (formerly Pershe Travnia) in Sumy Oblast from Russian occupiers. Soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment, through active actions, pushed enemy units beyond the state border of Ukraine.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, six combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodiazhne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks on our troops' positions, one battle is still ongoing. Battles took place in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Yampil. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

There is no sign that Putin is preparing for a ceasefire and war - Zelenskyy11.08.25, 20:54 • 2042 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Stupochky, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times today in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka. The Defense Forces held back the enemy's pressure and repelled all assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 35 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Mayak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy uses its numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of our positions. By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate behind the defense line. According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 64 and wounded 38 occupiers, destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, 21 UAVs, one communication antenna and one motorcycle; they also damaged one cannon and two motorcycles of the invaders.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 14 times near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Myrny and in the direction of Ivanivka and Novoivanivka. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked twice in the area of Kamianske and in the direction of Novodanylivka. The aggressor's aviation launched strikes on the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted six futile attacks on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, they launched air strikes on Prydniprovskyi and Antonivka.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were recorded," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 10, Russian troops lost 1000 soldiers, 4 tanks, and 37 artillery systems.

The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: the situation on the Eastern Front11.08.25, 23:51 • 896 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine