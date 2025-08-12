Situation at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Stepne and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region of occupiers - General Staff

On August 11, 122 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched 51 air strikes, dropping 106 KABs, carried out 3764 kamikaze drone attacks and 3764 shellings of our troops' positions.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 13 attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, carried out 287 shellings, including 24 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared the settlements of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka (formerly Pershe Travnia) in Sumy Oblast from Russian occupiers. Soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment, through active actions, pushed enemy units beyond the state border of Ukraine. - reported the General Staff.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, six combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodiazhne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks on our troops' positions, one battle is still ongoing. Battles took place in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Yampil. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Stupochky, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times today in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka. The Defense Forces held back the enemy's pressure and repelled all assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 35 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Mayak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy uses its numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of our positions. By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate behind the defense line. According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 64 and wounded 38 occupiers, destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, 21 UAVs, one communication antenna and one motorcycle; they also damaged one cannon and two motorcycles of the invaders. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 14 times near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Myrny and in the direction of Ivanivka and Novoivanivka. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked twice in the area of Kamianske and in the direction of Novodanylivka. The aggressor's aviation launched strikes on the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted six futile attacks on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, they launched air strikes on Prydniprovskyi and Antonivka.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were recorded," the General Staff added.

On August 10, Russian troops lost 1000 soldiers, 4 tanks, and 37 artillery systems.

