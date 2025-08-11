$41.390.07
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 44753 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 87514 views
The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: the situation on the Eastern Front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The fiercest battles continue in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions. Russian troops are trying to break through in small groups, but Ukrainian defenders quickly destroy them.

The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: the situation on the Eastern Front

The fiercest battles of the eastern front continue in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions. Russian troops, suffering heavy losses, are trying to break through in small groups past the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but Ukrainian defenders quickly destroy the infiltrated units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

The enemy, constantly changing the methods and ways of using troops, uses its numerical superiority and, losing personnel on a large scale, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions.

- noted the Joint Forces Group.

Details

According to the military, enemy infiltration is not "taking control of the territory," although it requires the involvement of reserves to eliminate it. A misunderstanding of this difference previously led to erroneous conclusions during public discussions of the situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

The situation in this sector of the front remains one of the most difficult, and the battles are the most intense compared to other directions. Ukrainian units are doing everything possible to destroy even those enemy groups that manage to penetrate the first line of defense.

Recall

It was recently stated that Russian troops launched a full-scale offensive in the Dobropillia direction, pushing into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and forming a "gray zone." The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains very difficult, the enemy is fighting for Rodynske.

Veronika Marchenko

War
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine