The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: the situation on the Eastern Front

The fiercest battles of the eastern front continue in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions. Russian troops, suffering heavy losses, are trying to break through in small groups past the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but Ukrainian defenders quickly destroy the infiltrated units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

The enemy, constantly changing the methods and ways of using troops, uses its numerical superiority and, losing personnel on a large scale, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. - noted the Joint Forces Group.

Details

According to the military, enemy infiltration is not "taking control of the territory," although it requires the involvement of reserves to eliminate it. A misunderstanding of this difference previously led to erroneous conclusions during public discussions of the situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

The situation in this sector of the front remains one of the most difficult, and the battles are the most intense compared to other directions. Ukrainian units are doing everything possible to destroy even those enemy groups that manage to penetrate the first line of defense.

Recall

It was recently stated that Russian troops launched a full-scale offensive in the Dobropillia direction, pushing into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and forming a "gray zone." The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains very difficult, the enemy is fighting for Rodynske.