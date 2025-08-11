$41.390.07
There is no sign that Putin is preparing for a ceasefire and war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is not preparing for a ceasefire, but on the contrary, is moving troops for new offensives. Putin seeks to use the meeting with America as a personal victory and continue pressure on Ukraine.

There is no sign that Putin is preparing for a ceasefire and war - Zelenskyy

Currently, there is no indication that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation; on the contrary, they are moving their troops and forces in such a way as to launch new offensive operations. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Also today, there was an intelligence report from the military command about what Putin is counting on and what he is actually preparing for. In particular, these are military preparations. He is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire and war. Putin is only determined to present a meeting with America as his personal victory. And then continue to act as before - to pressure Ukraine as before. There is no sign that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation, not yet. On the contrary, they are moving their troops and forces in such a way as to launch new offensive operations.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Vladimir Putin in Russia this Friday. Earlier, a meeting on August 15 in Alaska was reported to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Trump called the upcoming talks with the Russian dictator a "trial meeting," noting that Putin "wants to intervene" and end the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine